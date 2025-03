CHARLOTTE - North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 68-59 win over Wake Forest on Thursday afternoon in the Spectrum Center. Ven-Allen Lubin was alongside Davis in his postgame press conference.

RJ Davis tallied a team-high 23 points points, Lubin recorded his second-straight double-double, and Seth Trimble added 10 points.

UNC moves to 22-12 on the season and will face-off against Duke on Friday night for a spot in the ACC Championship game.