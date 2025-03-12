2027 Edge Rashad Streets Talks UNC Visit, Offer

After making the short trip to Chapel Hill, Streets spoke with THI about his visit and what it meant to earn the offer from Bill Belichick

As North Carolina began spring practice earlier this week, many prospects from the 2026 and 2027 classes were in attendance. Rashad Streets , a three-star prospect EDGE out of Millbrook High School in Raleigh, was one of those recruits, as the junior also earned an offer from the Tar Heels.

THI: What were your initial thoughts on receiving an offer from UNC?

STREETS: "It was exciting to meet Coach Belichick and talk with him. And then to find out that I’m a priority for them is a really cool feeling."

THI: Has the coaching staff shared how you fit UNC's vision and how they would use you on defense?

STREETS: "Yeah, they like me primarily on the edge. But they mentioned they like that my high school moves me around at different positions on the line and that’s what they can see me doing in their system as well."

THI: Speaking of your high school, you’re close by and can visit UNC much more frequently than other recruits. Does North Carolina being so close play a role in your recruitment?

STREETS: "I do like that my family is close and can visit as much as they like. That’s definitely a plus for UNC."

THI: Today was the first day of spring practice for UNC and you were able to take it in. What was it like for you?

STREETS: "It was fun. The guys on defense were really turned up and flying around."

THI: For people who may not be familiar with your game, how would you describe yourself as a player and what do you think are some of your strengths?

STREETS: "Versatile pass rusher with fast hands and great motor. Also dominant in the run game."

THI: Do you have any visits planned for the spring or summer?

STREETS: "As of now I’m planning to visit South Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, Auburn, Alabama, Oregon, and Notre Dame. Im still working on the dates with my family."