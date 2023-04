North Carolina is entering an important phase in the recruiting process. As the spring season begins, the staff has been focusing in on their class of 2024 and 2025 targets.

The Tar Heels have twelve commitments from the class of 2024 and is expected to land several more. With the camp and combine season approaches, the staff will be evaluating and offering more prospects.

Here is a break down on each of the positions with possible targets that remain high on the Tar Heels.