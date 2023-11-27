RALEIGH – A decision is coming for Drake Maye, and perhaps fairly soon.

Now that North Carolina’s regular season is over, the highly touted quarterback, who is slated to go among the top four in the NFL Draft next April if he enters his name, will now take some time to evaluate his situation, get some information, speak with family, and make a decision.

If one has been made, Maye isn’t saying so. And if he’s leaning, he hasn’t specifically said that, either. He will have to one way or the other, and likely fairly soon with the transfer portal opening up next week.

The UNC staff is having meetings this week with each player to discuss their situations at Carolina and futures. Maye is one of those Tar Heels, so might there be a time table as to when he will make or announce a decision?

“I’m not really sure… I have to sit down with my family (and) make some decisions,” Maye said Saturday night following UNC’s 39-20 loss at NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium. “At the end of the day, (I’m a) Tar Heel playing in Carolina blue almost meant the world to me. A dream come true.

“We didn’t finish off the right way, but (I) may have another chance to do that.”

Maye will also visit with Darrell Moody, a Senior Advisor to Brown, who is in charge with compiling NFL information for the players, among other things. Moody spent 18 years as an NFL scout and is exceptionally well connected in the league.