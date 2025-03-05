Deep Dive Into Carolina's 32-Point Demolition of Va Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA – Make that six consecutive victories for North Carolina’s basketball team with this serving as the most impressive performance of the stretch, as the Tar Heels routed Virginia Tech, 91-59, on Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

UNC put on a show at times racking up transition buckets, scoring inside, outside, and with a high degree of sharing the ball. Its largest margin was 36 points at 79-43 with 8:11 remaining.

What spurred the blowout was the Heels turning a 23-21 deficit into a 46-29 halftime lead. The run didn’t stop there at 25-6, as Carolina pushed it well into the second half reaching 48-12 and a 69-35 score.