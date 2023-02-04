So, as the Tar Heels get ready to face the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4), here are a variety of notes surrounding Hubert Davis’ basketball teams:

The Tar Heels are 15-7 overall an 7-4 in the ACC. They had won four consecutive games and ten of 12 before falling at home to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

CHAPEL HILL – Twenty-two games into the 2022-23 basketball season, and North Carolina is closing in on the final bend to the regular season, beginning with the short trek over to Duke on Saturday evening for a renewal of one of sport’s best rivalries.

• Hubert Davis is 2-1 as head coach against Duke. Davis was 6-5 as a player against the Blue Devils, including 2-1 in the postseason (the 1989, 1991 and 1992 ACC Tournament finals).

• Duke was ranked in the top 10 in all three UNC games last season.

• This is only the third UNC-Duke game in the last 159 in which neither team is ranked in the Associated Press poll. At least one of the teams was ranked in 153 consecutive games from 3/4/1960 to 3/7/2020. That streak came to an end in 2021 when neither team was in the AP Top 25 in both games.

• The Tar Heels and Blue Devils have combined to win 10 national championships in the previous 42 seasons – five by Carolina and five by Duke.

• Carolina and Duke have played in the Final Four a combined 27 times in the last 42 seasons.

• Carolina has won the ACC regular-season title 32 times. The Blue Devils are second with 20.

• Carolina and Duke are No. 1 and 2 all-time in the ACC in wins, ACC regular-season wins, ACC Tournament wins, NCAA Tournament wins, Final Fours and NCAA championships.

• The Tar Heels have won two straight and four of the last five games vs. Duke. • Carolina is 50-55 on the road vs. Duke, including 39-46 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels’ 39 wins are the most by an opponent in Cameron Indoor Stadium (NC State is second with 23). • Carolina has won two in a row at Cameron – 91-87 in 2021 and 94-81 in 2022.

• The Tar Heels are 29th in offensive efficiency (114.9 points per 100 possessions) and 51st in defensive efficiency (98.2).

• Carolina is fourth in the ACC in offensive efficiency behind Miami, which is 10th nationally; Virginia, which is 20th; and Wake Forest (27th).

• The Tar Heels have committed the 18th-fewest turnovers per possession, but are 323rd in forcing turnovers.

• The Tar Heels are 83rd in two-point field goal percentage and 304th in three-point percentage.

• Armando Bacot is 17th in the country in offensive rebound percentage, but as a team the Tar Heels are 143rd. Bacot has 92 offensive rebounds, 63 more than Leaky Black, who is second with 29. Pete Nance and Puff Johnson are tied for third with 16.

• Bacot has 39% of Carolina’s offensive rebounds. Last season he grabbed 36% of UNC’s offensive boards.





INSIDE THE NUMBERS (WINS & LOSSES)

• Carolina is averaging 81.9 points in its 15 wins and 71.3 (10.6 fewer) per game in the seven losses. The opponents are averaging 7.1 more points in their wins over the Tar Heels.

• Carolina is shooting 47.0% from the floor in the wins and 40.4% in its losses.

• The Tar Heels make 7.3 threes at 33.6% in the wins, but only 5.4 threes at 25.5% in the losses.

• Carolina’s best three-point percentage in a loss this season was 33.3% at Virginia (8 for 24).

• Carolina has a rebounding edge of 7.3 in the wins and less than one per game in the losses.

• The Tar Heels are plus 48 in assists/turnovers in the wins and minus 18 in the losses.

• The opponents are plus 22 assist/turnovers in UNC’s losses and have 14 more turnovers than assists in Carolina’s 15 wins.

• UNC has outscored the opponents, 240-174, in points off turnovers in the Tar Heels’ 15 wins, including 24-10 vs. Charleston, 27-12 vs. Ohio State, 32-8 vs. Wake Forest, 23-8 at Louisville and 20-14 at Syracuse.

• The opponents have outscored the Tar Heels, 108-62, in points off turnovers in the seven losses. That includes a 15-point advantage by Iowa State, a seven-point edge by Alabama, a 17-4 advantage at Indiana, a 12-6 margin at Pittsburgh and 19-10 advantage by Virginia.

• Carolina is 8-1 in games when it has scored more points off turnovers than its opponents.

• The Tar Heels are 5-5 when the opponents score more points off turnovers (and 2-1 when even).

• The opponents have scored at least 40 paint points four times in the UNC losses, including 40 by Alabama, 50 by Indiana, 42 by Virginia Tech and 42 at Pittsburgh.

• In the 15 wins, four starters have more assists than turnovers (and Armando Bacot has only one more turnover than assists); in the seven losses, only Leaky Black has more assists than turnovers, but Black has only seven assists in those seven games.

• Carolina has scored 80 or more points 11 times. The Tar Heels are 10-1 in those games, losing 103-101 in four overtimes vs. Alabama (scored 77 in the regulation).

• The Tar Heels have averaged 66.3 points in the other six losses with a high of 74 at Pittsburgh.

• Bacot is averaging 19.3 points in the wins and 13.7 in the losses. However, Bacot only played 1:18 in the loss at Virginia and did not play at Virginia Tech (he is averaging 16.4 in the other five losses).

• Caleb Love is shooting 39.8% from the floor, including 27.7% from three, and has 49 assists/34 turnovers in the wins; in the losses, Love is shooting 36.2% from the floor (30.2% from three) and has 17 assists/18 turnovers in the losses.

• RJ Davis is averaging 16.6 points, is shooting 47.6% from the floor (42.5% from three) and has 56 assists/26 tiurnovers in the wins; in the losses, he is averaging 14.7 points, is shooting 36.7% from the floor (22.9% from three) and has 15 assists/18 turnovers.

• Pete Nance is shooting 48.4% from the floor (40.5% from three) in the wins and 42.9% from the floor (24.0% from three) in the losses. Nance is 33 for 39 (.846) from the free throw line in the wins and 15 for 22 in the losses (.682).





MISCELLANEOUS

• KenPom ranks Carolina’s strength of schedule 35th overall and 17th in non-conference play when the Tar Heels went 8-3.

• Carolina’s seven losses were against team with a combined record of 95-35 through 2/2/23 (Alabama 19-3, Virginia 17-3, Pittsburgh 16-7, Iowa State 15-6, Indiana 15-7 and Virginia Tech 13-9).

• Carolina is 12-2 this season and 43-11 over the last three seasons when RJ Davis has more assists than turnovers.

• Davis scored a game-high 26 points vs. NC State. The Tar Heels are 5-0 this season and unbeaten in 10 games in Davis’s career when he scores 20 or more points.

• Davis leads the ACC in free throw percentage at .862. The last Tar Heel to lead the ACC in free throw percentage was Joel Berry II in 2017-18 (.893). Berry was the 11th Tar Heel to lead the league.

• Armando Bacot leads Carolina in scoring (career-high 17.7 ppg), rebounding (11.4 rpg), offensive rebounding (career-high 4.4), blocks (23) and field goal percentage (.566). Last season, he became the first Tar Heel ever to lead UNC in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocked shots in consecutive seasons, and he is on pace to accomplish that again this season.

• Carolina is 12-2 this season and 33-9 in his career when Bacot attempts more than six free throws in a game. The Tar Heels are 3-4 this season and 42-37 over the last four seasons when he attempts six or fewer.

• Bacot (career-high 17.7 ppg), Caleb Love (career-high 16.5) and Davis (career-high 16.0) and are on pace to become the first Tar Heel trio to average 16 points in a season since Walter Davis, Phil Ford and Mitch Kupchak did that in 1974-75 and 1975-76.

• Love made at least one three-pointer in the first 17 games this season and 45 consecutive dating back to December 2021, breaking the previous UNC record of 41 games set by Marcus Paige.

• Bacot and Davis lead the Tar Heels in plus/minus at plus 157 and plus 155, respectively.

• Bacot has led UNC in plus/minus eight times. Pete Nance is second in games led in plus/minus with four.

• D’Marco Dunn led the Tar Heels in plus/minus at Louisville with a plus 25 (plus 18 in the first half). Dunn became the fifth Tar Heel non-starter to lead the team in plus/minus in a game this season (Puff Johnson vs. Alabama, Tyler Nickel at Virginia Tech, Seth Trimble vs. Wake Forest, Jalen Washington at Virginia and Dunn at Louisville).

• Dunn leads the non-starters in plus/minus at +56.

• Puff Johnson, who has not played in the last three games due to a sore right knee, had a positive plus/minus in each of his last seven games, the longest current streak on the team.

• Dunn came off the bench at Louisville to tie for the team lead in scoring with a career-high 14 points. He also set career highs that day in minutes (25:56), points, field goals (5), three-pointers (2), offensive rebounds (2), rebounds (5), steals (2) and plus/minus (+25) and tied his career highs in free throws (2), assists (1), turnovers (1) and blocks (1).

• Carolina’s bench has outscored the opponents five times this season (16-12 in the loss at Virginia Tech, 42-18 vs. The Citadel, 10-9 in the loss at Pittsburgh, 22-12 vs. Notre Dame and 26-10 at Louisville).

• Freshman Tyler Nickel’s 16 points vs. The Citadel were his season high and the most by a Tar Heel non-starter this season. They were the most by a Tar Heel non-starter (in a non-Senior Day game) since Puff Johnson had 16 in the win at NC State last February.

• The Tar Heel bench has scored just 17 points in the last four games (seven vs. Boston College, one vs. NC State, five at Syracuse and four vs. Pittsburgh). In the three games prior to the win over BC, UNC’s bench scored at least 20 in all three contests and averaged 22.7 points vs. Notre Dame, Virginia and Louisville.

• The Nov. 21 poll was the 113th time UNC was ranked No. 1 in an AP poll, fourth most in NCAA college basketball history.

• This was the 10th time the AP poll ranked the Tar Heels No. 1 to begin a season (1977-78, 1981-82, 1983-84, 1986-87, 1993-94, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2011-12, 2015-16 and 2022-23).

• UNC’s 10 preseason No. 1 rankings are the most all-time, breaking a tie with Duke. UCLA is third with eight, Kentucky is fourth with six and Arizona, Indiana, Kansas and Michigan are tied with three.





IN THE RECORD BOOK

• Carolina has an NCAA-record 81 1,000-point scorers, including Caleb Love, Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, who scored his 1,000th point against Wake Forest on 1/4/23.

• Bacot is 22nd all-time in scoring at Carolina, most recently passing Jawad Williams, Justin Jackson, Eric Montross and Kenny Smith when he scored 23 points in the win over NC State on January 21.





MOST 1,000-POINT SCORERS

North Carolina 81

Villanova 70

Louisville 69

Duke 67

Notre Dame 67

Kansas 65

Syracuse 65

Kentucky 60

Ohio State 60

Maryland 59

UCLA 59





• RJ Davis is fifth and Caleb Love is 14th all-time at UNC in free throw percentage.

HIGHEST FT PERCENTAGE — UNC, CAREER (MIN. 100 MADE)

Name (Years Played) Made Att. Pct.

Shammond Williams (1994-98) 291 343 .848

Marvin Williams (2004-05) 138 163 .847

Danny Green (2005-09) 202 239 .845

Marcus Paige (2012-16) 347 411 .844

RJ Davis (2020-) 241 287 .840

Jeff Lebo (1985-89) 308 367 .839

Jim Braddock (1979-83) 106 127 .835

Dennis Wuycik (1969-72) 431 517 .834

Joel Berry II (2014-18) 333 400 .833

Darrell Elston (1971-74) 125 150 .833

Ed Stahl (1972-75) 124 149 .832

Cameron Johnson (2017-19) 140 169 .828

Jason Capel (1998-2002) 377 458 .823

Kenny Smith (1983-87) 293 356 .823

Caleb Love (2020-) 261 317 .823





• Love made at least one three-pointer in a UNC-record 45 consecutive games, a streak that ended at Louisville on January 14. He broke Marcus Paige’s previous mark of 41.





CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH A 3FG, UNC

45 Caleb Love (last 28 games in 2021-22, first 17 games in 2022-23)

41 Marcus Paige

34 Rashad McCants (2003-05)

34 Shammond Williams (1996-98)

34 Hubert Davis (1990-92)





• Leaky Black has played in 144 games in four-plus seasons. He is on pace to break Deon Thompson’s school record for games played (152).

• Black is one of two current Tar Heels to start at least 100 career games. Bacot has made 120 starts and Black has 119.

• Black, a fifth-year graduate student, recently surpassed 700 career points, 600 rebounds and 300 assists.





MOST GAMES PLAYED — CAREER

152 Deon Thompson, 2006-10 (ACC record)

151 Nate Britt, 2013-17

151 Isaiah Hicks, 2013-17

148 Brice Johnson, 2012-16

145 Danny Green, 2005-09

144 Leaky Black, 2018-

144 Joel Berry II, 2014-18

144 Kennedy Meeks, 2013-17

143 Marcus Ginyard, 2005-10

142 Tyler Hansbrough, 2005-09

*Numbers courtesy of UNC Athletics Communications.