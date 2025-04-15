Expect Activity from UNC as Football Portal Opens Wednesday

CHAPEL HILL – When Bill Belichick and Michael Lombardi assumed their roles atop North Carolina’s football program in December, the transfer portal was open and chaos had already ensued.

They managed to bring in 18 players, including 10 from Power 4 conferences. But others came from schools like Troy, Rice, Prairie View, and Holy Cross. They had a plan and attacked it right away but it was still more a partial plan given time constraints.

With the spring transfer portal opening Wednesday, Belichick, Lombardi, and their massive staff are well ahead of where they were in December and ready to find some more new Tar Heels.

“I think every time you can acquire more talent, it’s an important window,” Lombardi said in a press conference before spring practice started. “I think we have obviously more time to prepare for it because we wouldn’t have just gotten thrown right into it. I think a lot of scouting is preparation.

“We won’t know the names who are in the portal, but we’ll have a better idea about what it takes to be in the portal and who could possibly enter, and then have an ability to evaluate them.”

So, when the names begin appearing in the portal, the Carolina staff won’t have to thumb through a mountain of paper work, so to speak, and film. In most cases, they will be on top of it.

“The way you want to run a program isn’t to be reactive,” said Lombardi, UNC’s general manager. “Al Davis used to say this all the time, to me — the secret to any great organization lies in the ability to anticipate problems, not react. I think when we got in here, we were reacting to the portal, and now we can anticipate the portal, which certainly will help us.”

This will not only be Lombardi’s first spring portal ever, as he’d been in the NFL for the previous 40 years. The Tar Heels’ head man owns eight Super Bowl rings, six as a head coach. But this is Belichick’s first stint in the college game.