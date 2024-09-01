Here is a statistical breakdown of UNC’s offensive performance including players’ grades:

UNC played 58 players, including five true freshmen: Aidan Banfield (started at left guard); Davion Gause (RB who played special teams); Jaiden Patterson (DB who played special teams); Malcolm Ziglar (DB who played special teams); and Zion Ferguson (DB who played special teams).

The Tar Heels lost starting quarterback Max Johnson to a season-ending broken leg with 3:02 remaining in the game, but still found a way to leave with a victory.

North Carolina is 1-0 after winning its season-opener, 19-17, at Minnesota this past Thursday night.





*21 Tar Heels played offensive snaps.

*Offensive grades: Willie Lampkin 71.6; Aidan Banfield 71.4; Trevyon Green 70.5; Austin Blaske 69.5; Omarion Hampton 65.5; Howard Sampson 64.5; J.J. Jones 63.7; Nate McCollum 60.5; Jake Johnson 59.3; Jakiah Leftwich 58.3; Darwin Barlow 58.2; Luke Masterson 57.6; Christian Hamilton 55.8; Paul Billups 55.6; John Copenhaver 52.7; Bryson Nesbit 51.8; Chris Culliver 50.4; Malik McGowan 49.7; Kobe Paysour 47.3; Max Johnson 45.2; Conner Harrell 37.9.

*UNC had 41 runs for 147 yards for an average of 3.6 per attempt. Hampton led the Tar Heels with 129 yards on 30 attempts.

*UNC had 100 yards of rushing after contact: Hampton 92 of his 129; Johnson 7 of his 10; McCollum 3 of his 9, Harrell -2 of his -3 yards.

*9 of UNC’s 17 first downs came on the ground: Hampton 7; Johnson 2.

*UNC had 5 runs that went 10 yards or more: Hampton 4; Johnson 1. Hampton had two runs that went for 15 or more yards (both went for 16).





Rushing By Direction

*Left end: 4 attempts for 1 yard with a long of 2 yards.

*Left tackle: 4 attempts for 14 yards (3.5 ave) and a long of 6 yards.

*Left guard: 6 attempts for 26 yards (4.3 ave), 1 first down, long of 13 yards.

*Between LG & C: 6 attempts for 17 yards (2.8 ave), 1 first down, long of 15 yards.

*Between C & RGL 4 attempts for 31 yards (7.8 ave), 2 first downs, long of 16 yards.

*Right guard: 1 attempt for 5 yards, 1 first down.

*Right tackle: 6 attempts for 31 yards (5.2 ave), 2 first downs, long of 15 yards.

*Right end: 4 attempts for 3 yards, long of 3 yards.

*End around right: 1 attempt for 9 yards.

*QB scramble: 3 attempts for 20 yards (6.7 ave), 1 TD, 2 first downs, long of 16 yards.

*Hampton’s runs that went 13 or more yards went through left guard, between LG and center, between center and RG, and right tackle.





Passing

*UNC’s QBs were a combined 14-for-23 with 105 yards and an INT.

*Johnson was 12-for-19 with 71 yards and an INT.

*Johnson dropped back to pass 10 times when blitzed and was 6-for-9 with 32 yards, an INT, 4 first downs, 1 scramble, and an NFL rating of 32.9.

*Johnson dropped back 8 times when under pressure and was 2-for-4 with 17 yards, an INT, a throw away, 2 scrambles, 2 sacks, and an NFL rating of 21.9.

*Johnson was 7-for-7 with 29 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

*Johnson was 4-for-7 with 25 yards on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield.

*Johnson was 1-for-2 with 10 yards on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield.

*Johnson was 0-for-2 with an INT on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.

*Harrell was 2-for-4 with 34 yards.

*Harrell dropped back to pass two times when being blitzed and was 1-for-2 with 2 yards, and an NFL rating of 56.3.

*Harrell dropped back to pass 2 times when under presser and was 1-for-2 with 32 yards, 1 first down, and an NFL rating of 95.8.

*Harrell was 1-for-1 with 2 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

*Harrell had zero attempts between 0-9 yards downfield.

*Harrell was 1-for-3 with 32 yards on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield.

*Harrell had zero passes 20 yards or more downfield.





Receiving

*9 receivers were targeted at least once, and seven different Heels caught a pass.

*Jones was targeted 8 times with 3 receptions for 52 yards, 3 first downs, 1 drop, and a long of 32 yards.

*Hampton was targeted 5 times with 5 receptions for 17 yards, and a long of 6 yards.

*Nesbit was targeted 3 times with 2 receptions for 15 yards, 2 first downs, and a long of 10 yards.

*Barlow was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for 5 yards.

*Billups was targeted 1 time with no receptions.

*Jake Johnson was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for 7 yards.

*Paysour was targeted 1 time with no receptions.

*McCollum was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for 2 yards.

*Hamilton was targeted 1 time with 1 reception for 7 yards and a first down.





*Many numbers and all grades are courtesy of PFF.