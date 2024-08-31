Advertisement

THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's 19-17 win At Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina opened its football season with a 19-17 win at Minnesota on Thursday night, as

 • THI Staff
Tar Heels Talk Beating Gophers | Harrell, Burnette, Echols, and Ritzie

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina escaped Minnesota with a 19-17 victory Thursday night at Huntington Bank Stadium, and

 • Andrew Jones
THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Minnesota Press Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 19-17 victory over

 • Andrew Jones
How It Happened: UNC 19, Minnesota 17

1st Quarter*UNC forced a three-and-out of the Gophers before starting its first drive at its 48-yard-line. But the

 • Andrew Jones
The Minister of Mayhem is one Intense Dude, Heels Say

CHAPEL HILL – If you listen to North Carolina’s players, a different, more energetic vibe and tone were needed on the

 • Andrew Jones

Published Aug 31, 2024
UNC Snap Counts Versus Minnesota
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

North Carolina opened the 2024 football season with a 19-17 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night.

Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive UNC players from the win.

The Tar Heels return to action next Saturday against Charlotte Inside Kenan Stadium at 3:30.

QUARTERBACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

JOHNSON

51

28

0

2

22

HARRELL

17

4

0

3

10

RUNNING BACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

HAMPTON

60

22

7

30

4

BARLOW

5

2

1

1

1

WIDE RECEIVER
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

JONES

64

30

0

0

34

MCCOLLUM

17

10

0

1

6

HAMILTON

39

20

0

0

19

CULLIVER

11

5

0

0

6

PAYSOUR

12

6

0

0

6

BILLUPS II

12

5

0

0

7

TIGHT END
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASS PASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

NESBIT

49

25

0

0

24

COPENHAVER

60

22

2

0

35

JOHNSON

3

2

0

0

1

OFFENSIVE LINE
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSPASSPASS BLOCKRUNRUN BLOCK

BLASKE

68

0

32

0

36

MASTERSON

5

0

0

0

5

MCGOWAN

11

0

2

0

9

BANFIELD

57

0

30

0

27

LEFTWICH

6

0

1

0

5

SAMPSON

65

0

32

0

33

LAMPKIN

68

0

32

0

36

GREEN

65

0

31

0

34

DEFENSIVE SNAP COUNTS VS MINNESOTA

DEFENSIVE LINE
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

THOMPSON

4

1

3

0

RITZIE

38

16

22

0

EVANS

48

24

24

0

COWAN

3

1

2

0

ATKINSON

18

7

10

1

HESTER JR.

27

14

13

0

SHAW

19

12

7

0

HARRIS

25

14

11

0

JACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

RUCKER

54

27

22

5

LINEBACKER
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

ECHOLS

57

27

3

27

CAMPBELL

53

28

4

21

LAVALLEE

6

1

1

4

DEFENSIVE BACK
PLAYERTOTAL SNAPSRUN DEFENSEPASS RUSHCOVERAGE

HARRIS

57

27

1

29

HARDY

1

1

0

0

HUZZIE

49

24

0

25

STEWART

19

8

0

11

BOYKINS

5

2

0

3

COST

54

24

3

27

LANE

53

26

3

24

ALLEN

48

24

0

24

