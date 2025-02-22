Premium content
Published Feb 22, 2025
Deep Diving Into Carolina's 15-Point Victory Over UVA
Andrew Jones
CHAPEL HILL – For three consecutive games, North Carolina has not just won but it also has not trailed.

The latest coast-to-coast win came against Virginia, 81-66, on Saturday at the Smith Center, the Tar Heels’ second consecutive decisive victory and third straight overall.

An early 21-2 run to open the game and several other pushbacks against the Cavaliers kept the distance for UNC, which led by as many as 20 points with 6:10 remaining in the contest.

Not only was it the team’s third straight win but also the third time in as many games veteran forward Jae’Lyn Withers gave the Heels a huge lift. He finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds hitting four more 3-pointers giving him nine during the stretch.

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures. Joining Withers was Ian Jackson with 16 points, Ven-Allen Lubin with 14, RJ Davis 12, and Drake Powell added 11.

Carolina improved to 17-11 overall and 10-6 in the ACC. The Wahoos fell to 13-14 and 6-10.

Here is a deep dive into UNC’s win over Virginia:


