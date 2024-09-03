Here are videos of defensive interviews with Campbell and Rucker plus some notes from what they had to say:

UNC is coming off a 19-17 victory at Minnesota last Thursday and hosts the 49ers this Saturday for a 3:30 PM kickoff. The game will air on the ACC Network.

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesdays during football seasons means some of North Carolina’s players meet with the media, and with Charlotte on tap for Saturday, new starting quarterback Conner Harrell, center Austin Blaske, linebacker Amare Campbell, and rush Kaimon Rucker met with the media inside the Tar Heels’ practice complex.

*Campbell wore a padded club on his right hand Thursday night and will again this weekend. Without padding, it’s hard as a rock. But he handled it, and it even helped him knock a ball loose for a fumble that Travis Shaw recovered. He had four tackles and graded out at 75.8.

Campbell says he got used to wearing the club after a few days. He only wears it for practice and games, and previously his hand was in a splint. Now, he says he wears nothing on it when he’s not doing football stuff.

How did he break the hand?

“It was a team practice, and I read a screen play, came up and tried to punch the ball out and it broke.”

And who had the ball when he tried punching it out?

“Omarion.” As in Hampton, UNC’s bullish All-American running back.

Campbell says he hopes to play with a smaller club for the NC Central game a week from Saturday.





*Campbell said everybody doing their jobs up front allowed the whole defense to work in Minneapolis. Trust is the key, he said.

“Everybody just trusts it (the defense). Everybody has to do their job from a certain play. Maybe it’s Des (Evans) taking on a block one play, and the next play someone’s taking on a block for him. So, everybody’s just got to do their assignment to make it work.”

Trusting one another allows each player to be discernibly freer on the field, quicker off the snap, and decisive in how they react to whatever the offense is doing.

*In addition, Campbell recalled the play at Minnesota in which he caused a fumble, went into extensive detail about the club, on guarding against having a fall-off defensively, the faith the players have in Conner Harrell, and what he’s seen from Charlotte’s offense on film.