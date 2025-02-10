Diving Into Carolina's 20-Point Loss at No. 23 Clemson

CLEMSON, SC – On a night North Carolina had to at least be competitive in a Quad 1 game at No. 23 Clemson, the Tar Heels weren’t. Instead, they were run out of Littlejohn Coliseum, 85-65 sinking perhaps to a new low on the season that has had quite a few.

The Tar Heels led by two points 10:37 into the contest, but it was all Tigers after that.

They closed the half on a 28-10 run for a 49-33 lead and used a 14-4 spurt and more dominance to cruise to the victory.

Clemson’s largest lead was 26 points twice, the latest being 77-51 with 5:21 remaining.

UNC lost for the fifth time in its last seven games and fell to 14-11 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. The Tigers improved to 20-5 and 12-2.

Here, we dive into Carolina’s performance from its loss to Clemson:



