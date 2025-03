CHARLOTTE - North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 76-56 win over Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon in the Spectrum Center.

RJ Davis and Ven-Allen Lubin also joined Davis postgame.

Jae'Lyn Withers scored a game-high 21 points on seven made threes, Lubin notched a double-double, and Elliot Cadeau added in six rebounds and 10 assists in the win.

UNC moves to 21-12 on the season and will take on No. 4 Wake Forest on Thursday at 2:30 pm.