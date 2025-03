CHARLOTTE - North Carolina never trailed in its ACC Tournament opener, defeating Notre Dame, 76-56, on Wednesday inside Spectrum Center.

Jae"Lyn set a UNC ACC Tournament record with seven made 3's, while Ven-Allen Lubin recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

UNC improves to 21-12 overall and will face-off against No. 4 Wake Forest on Thursday at 2:30pm with a spot in the semifinals on the line.