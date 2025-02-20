Diving Into North Carolina's Pummeling of NC State

CHAPEL HILL – Snow, a mass of students adding spirit to the Smith Center, and a dominant performance by North Carolina marked its 97-73 demolition of NC State on Wednesday night.

The Tar Heels exploded early on the Wolfpack putting it away for good before going into full cruise control for the second half.

They used a 31-9 run in building a 37-15 lead and never looked back. The Heels established a 28-point halftime lead (54-26), their largest in three years, and the 54 points by the intermission was their most in a game this season.

Carolina’s point total was the most State has allowed all season, and the win was its second in a row.