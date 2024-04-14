One of the most challenging responsibilities in sports is playing point guard for a blue blood college basketball team as a true freshman.

It can be done, as North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau displayed this season, but it can be a bumpy ride at times, too, as Cadeau also showed.

At 6-foot-1 and from West Orange, NJ, Cadeau’s first start was against Arkansas in the sixth game of the season. In his second start, which came against Tennessee, Cadeau beautifully handed out 10 assists in the Tar Heels’ impressive win.