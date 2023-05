Just as with any EYBL event, there were hundreds of top high school talent on tap when the Nike circuit hit Memphis. But there were none that we at Tar Heel Illustrated wanted to see more than Elliot Cadeau.

The North Carolina commit and five-star point guard opened the event Saturday morning in a highly anticipated crosstown New York City matchup between the New Heights Lightning and the PSA Cardinals. A competitive wire job never came to fruition. The Lightning won going away 77-62.