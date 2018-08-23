CHAPEL HILL – Nathan Elliott has spent the last few weeks knowing he will start North Carolina’s season opener next week at California.

Unlike being thrust into action a bit unexpectedly, as was the case last October, when he replaced banged-up freshman Chazz Surratt in the first quarter against Miami, Elliott has had time to ease into the role this month. And think about it. Surratt, who suffered a concussion against the Hurricanes and barely played over the season’s final month, would have provided a significant challenge to Elliott for the starting spot if not for a four-game suspension he must serve beginning with the Cal game. Thus, it’s Elliott’s team, t least for now and maybe longer. But, the 6-1, 215-pound Elliott hasn’t changed, UNC coach Larry Fedora says. Elliott has one mental and physical motor, and he never deviates. “He hasn’t changed a bit,” Fedora said. “And that’s the thing about Nathan, he’s always very level headed, he’s very calm. You don’t see him get too high, you don’t see him get too low, which (are) good characteristics of a good leader. “Everybody knows he’s going to be solid like a rock, and that’s good to know.”

A lefthanded junior from Celina, TX, Elliott needs to literally be that rock through UNC’s first four games until Surratt can play again. Carolina has only four quarterbacks on scholarship, and two of them are true freshmen. But, Elliott is a competitor and isn’t going to change how he approaches playing. Yet, he’s smarter and more confident. That’s what happens when you get on the field and have a little success, as he did in leading the Tar Heels to two of their three wins in 2017. "I think it's experience,” Elliott said, when asked what the biggest difference is now versus this time a year ago. “Getting that experience at the end of last year helped in a huge way. The extra year of going over the film, studying more." Adding film of himself to a regimented series of regular workouts is what makes Elliott stand out to offensive lineman Nick Polino, who may know Elliott better than anyone on the team. “Personally, I’ve roomed with Nathan since day one,” Polino said. “We’ve been roommates since we’ve been on campus, I live with him now. And, just the work he’s put in from the minute he stepped on campus, he was behind the scenes just working his tail off.”

Then came experience, which Polino says is the key, no matter what position a player plays. There simply is no substitute for getting out there and slowing the certain head-spinning process. “He got his opportunity against Miami last year (and) obviously, he capitalized and finished out the season,” Polino said. “Nothing dropped off. He kept working… He just works his butt off. And once he got into camp, he’s been whooping tail. The confidence that he’s built getting some real game experience – he’s the real deal.” Fedora said Elliott has had some very good moments this month and there’ve been sometimes that could have gone smoother. But that’s going to happen during the grind of fall camp. With the Tar Heels zeroing in more on their plan for California, however, Fedora believes Elliott’s performance will elevate to meet the challenge he’s facing.

