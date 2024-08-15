PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Fall Camp Report: LaVallee on Opportunity, Meshing With Echols & More

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
CHAPEL HILL – Opportunity has surfaced for Caleb LaVallee, and he’s intent on making the most of every additional practice rep or game snap that comes as a result.

With North Carolina sophomore linebacker Amare Campbell out with a broken hand, LaVallee is one of the backups given extra reps as linebackers coach Tommy Thigpen looks for someone to not only replace Campbell now, but possibly to start the first game at Minnesota on August 29.

Lavallee spent time with the first unit alongside All-ACC (Mike) middle linebacker Power Echols. LaVallee is more a Will (weakside) linebacker, so the two can blend well together.

LaVallee met with a few members of the media following practice Thursday to field questions about his development, learning from Echols and Tennessee Titans rookie Cedric Gray, and the opportunity he has now with Campbell down.

Campbell, by the way, is expected back for the opener, but it’s not a guarantee he will play.

Above is video of LaVallee’s Q&A session, and below are some notes and a few quotes from what he had to say:


*2023 stats: 13 snaps (12 versus Campbell, 1 against Clemson); no other stats.


*With Amare Campbell out right now with a broken right hand, LaVallee is one of the linebackers getting a greater share of reps with the first (blue) team.

“Today, I took a lot of reps with the blues, me and Power (Echols). Power slid over to Mike and I played Will. We’ve also been playing with Michael Short coming in, and we’ve really just had a great rotation with me, Power, Michael Short, Ashton Woods, Cade Law. We’ve got a lot of guys that can play.”

*With two weeks until the first game, it would seem plausible that some discussions have been had with LaVallee about possibly starting in Minneapolis.

“We’re not sure what’s going to happen. I know that he’ll be back, but whether I start or not, whether Amare starts, that’s awesome because he’s a hell of a ballplayer. If I start, great, I’m going to make the best of my opportunity.”

*UNC LB Coach Tommy Thigpen said Thursday that LaVallee is making progress, so where does the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder from Smyrna, GA, think he is in that process of being ready to get on the field at Minnesota?

“When I get my opportunity, (I’ll) make the best of it and never look back. But I’ve been really fortunate and blessed to have guys like Power Echols, someone who I can lean on and I can ask questions and teach me every single day.

“Even last year with Cedric Gray as well. So, having those two were really a blessing from God. I’ve still got a long ways to go, I’m still going to keep doing my best I can (with) everything.”

*LaVallee says defensive coordinator Geoff Collins preaches to the team each day they are going to be the best defense in college football. Not just the ACC, but in the country. And thnat message has resonated with the players.

“Everyone in that room truly believes it in their hearts.”

*The coaches have actually told LaVallee to slow down some on the field, as he explains why.

“He just wanted me to take a step back and relax. I fit a gap and then felt the running back going inside me, I was like, ‘wait, whose gap is that, whose gap is that?’ I wanted to get it fixed, and was like, ‘take a deep breath, take a deep breath, we’ll get it fixed.’

“They were just trying to keep me in my head and levelheaded.”

*So, Power Echols moves from the Will to the Mike linebacker spot when LaVallee enters the game. Campbell’s injury has forced some movement in that room, in addition to generate cross training.

“Today, he was playing Mike and I was playing Will. But we’ve also been doing it where he and I will stay at the Will and Ashton and Michael Short will stay at the Mike.


