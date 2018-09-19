(Full Wednesday post-practice interview above)

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Larry Fedora says true freshmen quarterbacks Cade Fortin and Jace Ruder are coming along nicely but aren’t likely ready to contend for the starting job with junior Nathan Elliott. That was pretty apparent with that he said.



Elliott has struggled through two games, both losses in which the offense has scored 17 and 19 points, respectively. He’s completed 50.7 percent of his pass attempts and has one touchdown pass versus five interceptions.

Much of the chatter among the UNC fan base and some in the media is that Fedora and the UNC staff should give Fortin more playing time and even take a look at Ruder in a game. Fortin did get 8 reps at East Carolina nearly two weeks ago completing 3 of 6 pass attempts for 15 yards.

As for Fortin and Ruder, here’s what Fedora had to say following Wednesday’s practice:

“They’re both coming along. Whether or not I’d say they’re ready to be a starter right now, but they’re both coming along. They’re both getting better each week and they’re both showing that they’re capable of making plays for us.”

Some regarding the quarterback position:

On how Chazz Surratt is looking at practice 8 days before he can finally play in a game…

“He’s doing great, he’s doing a great job. He’s working on the scout team against the defense and giving them a great look every day.”

On if this game may determine who might start at quarterback at Miami…

“We’re evaluating every day, not just in games but in practice every day also. It’s how a guy prepares, it’s how he leads, it’s everything. It’s not just about when you go out and make a few throws in a game, it’s more than that to play that position.”

Fedora was asked numerous other questions about a variety of topics, including if his team has gotten back into a normal routine.

“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “We had practice Monday, Tuesday and today is Wednesday. Today’s practice was a normal Wednesday practice for us. We’ll go into our normal routine on Thursday and Friday, so I do feel like we’re back. Guys are back in class doing all the things they’ve got to do, so it is a normal day now.”