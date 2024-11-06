Film Review: Davis and Cadeau Make Plays Down the Stretch

in other news
5 Tar Heels Discuss Their 14-Point Victory Over Elon
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina found itself trailing Elon with less than seven minutes remaining Monday night in the
Hubert Davis Discusses Tar Heels' 90-76 Win over Elon
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 90-76 victory over
How It Happened: Heels Pull Away From Elon 90-76
TV TO – Elon 19, UNC 17 with 11:54 left in the halfUNC 7-19 FGs (3-9 from 3)Elon 6-10 FGs (4-6 from 3)Rebs – 9-9 (OR
Several UNC Recruits Are Playing on Top-25 High School Teams
The Circuit released its preseason top-25, and there are several familiar names on these rosters for UNC fans.
Hampton, Atkinson Named ACC Players of the Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized
in other news
5 Tar Heels Discuss Their 14-Point Victory Over Elon
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina found itself trailing Elon with less than seven minutes remaining Monday night in the
Hubert Davis Discusses Tar Heels' 90-76 Win over Elon
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 90-76 victory over
How It Happened: Heels Pull Away From Elon 90-76
TV TO – Elon 19, UNC 17 with 11:54 left in the halfUNC 7-19 FGs (3-9 from 3)Elon 6-10 FGs (4-6 from 3)Rebs – 9-9 (OR
North Carolina opened up the 2024-25 season against a very valiant in-state opponent. The Tar Heels won 90-76 in a game that had much more uncertainty and drama than the score would indicate.
The Tar Heels actually trailed 71-69 with 6:48 remaining in the game before closing with a 19-7 flurry. There were two big runs that proved to be difference makers for UNC. Elon led 19-17 at the 12:47 mark of the first half. The Heels got their first breathing room of the game by the eight minute mark thanks to a 15-2 run.
A 16-2 burst with UNC trailing 71-69 was the game changer. Combine the two and North Carolina outscored the Phoenix 31-4 in roughly an eight minute window.
The Heels definitely have spurtability in order to make these runs. They created 16 turnovers that led to 13 points, and scored 18 in transition. But it also great to have finishers to turn to when the game is on the line. R.J. Davis and Elliot Cadeau took over the game once their team fell behind late. Davis scored 10 of the 16 points. Cadeau added four, and had an assist on Jalen Washington's layup.
We will look today at the second half surge that thwarted any upset attempt.
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- RB
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE
- OG