Film Review: UNC Beats Johnson C. Smith

North Carolina played its second preseason exhibition game of the year Sunday afternoon. They overpowered Johnson C. Smith in a 127-63 rout. In fact, they ran them into submission.

UNC could have aptly been named the Running Tar Heels. This smaller, faster, and more athletic lineup won the fast break scoring battle by a whopping 34-0. At times it just seemed the effective gameplan was to grab the ball off the rim, and simply beat the opponent down the floor. It was obvious by the halfway mark of the second half that Carolina's counterparts were out of gas.

Obviously there was more to see that just run and gun basketball. There are some offensive looks that will be plentiful this upcoming season. But there is no doubt that Hubert Davis wants to run, run, and then run some more. He got plenty of that on Sunday.

