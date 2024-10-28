Film Review: UNC Beats Johnson C. Smith

in other news
Heels Get Plenty Out of 64-Point Exhibition Romp
CHAPEL HILL – The final tune up for North Carolina before the ninth-ranked Tar Heels get the season going for real in a
UNC Snap Counts Versus Virginia
North Carolina earned its first win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Virginia, 41-14, in Charlottesville. Here are th
THI Podcast: 3 Things From UNC's Exhibition Win Over JC Smith
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina took to the court in a game one final time before it gets real next week, as the Tar Heels
5 Tar Heels Discuss Their Win Over Johnson C. Smith
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina had its last test run before the real thing starts next week as the Tar Heels took care of
Hubert Davis Discusses His Team's Exhibition Win Over JC Smith
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 127-63 victory over
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina took to the court in a game one final time before it gets real next week, as the Tar Heels
North Carolina played its second preseason exhibition game of the year Sunday afternoon. They overpowered Johnson C. Smith in a 127-63 rout. In fact, they ran them into submission.
UNC could have aptly been named the Running Tar Heels. This smaller, faster, and more athletic lineup won the fast break scoring battle by a whopping 34-0. At times it just seemed the effective gameplan was to grab the ball off the rim, and simply beat the opponent down the floor. It was obvious by the halfway mark of the second half that Carolina's counterparts were out of gas.
Obviously there was more to see that just run and gun basketball. There are some offensive looks that will be plentiful this upcoming season. But there is no doubt that Hubert Davis wants to run, run, and then run some more. He got plenty of that on Sunday.
