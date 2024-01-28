THI caught up with him shortly after his visit to Chapel Hill to talk all things Tar Heels.

Hart was on campus last week to follow up with Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown and his Carolina program, where he met with offensive and defensive assistants, toured athletic and academic facilities, and watched the Tar Heels take down Wake Forest, 85-64.

It didn’t take long for North Carolina to take notice of the young prospect’s strong performance in 2023, as they rewarded the signal caller that totaled 3,760 yards, 41 touchdown Cocoa High School to an undefeated season and state championship with an offer in mid-December, the Tar Heels jumping on the potential Power 4 talent early.

Brady Hart is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound quarterback from the Class of 2026 that is trending early two cycles from his signing.

THI: What was your favorite aspect about your visit to UNC?

HART: “Really, just the coaching staff. They are really welcoming guys, and I enjoy being around them.”





THI: Were you able to catch up with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey, and how did that conversation go?

HART: “We talked about Drake Maye and the characteristic qualities that (Lindsey) is looking for in a quarterback. Just the type of quarterback they are looking for and the guy that best fits the school.”





THI: How do you think your skillset translates similarly to Drake Maye, and were you and Coach Lindsey able to discuss how your talents could potentially fit into the Tar Heels’ offense?

HART: “Our conversation was great. I like to compare myself to Drake and his style of play, and it was just a really cool experience getting to talk to coach. We were talking about (Maye), as well as how I could improve my own game. Just some of the things I do well and what I need to work on, and maybe, I’ll be able to follow in his footsteps.”





THI: What are some of the things Lindsey liked about your game, and what are some aspects he wanted you to improve on during the off-season while your college recruitment and high school career continues to develop on the field?

HART: “He liked that I can get the ball out quickly and be smart, and just know where to go with the football. He wants me to improve on my footwork and be more crisp and efficient during games. During the off-season, I want to tighten those things up and make sure that I better myself every day.”





THI: During the visit, how did you further your relationship with Mack Brown off the field, and what are your thoughts on him not only as a coach but as a human being?

HART: “He is a legend, and winning at both North Carolina and Texas, winning a national championship with the Longhorns, he was exactly like everyone pictures him. Just a kind guy that sets a high standard. And I love that about UNC, and how they recruit certain guys for certain reasons. They have a good group of players there.”





THI: You talked about how the Tar Heels recruit “certain players.” With that being said, what do you think about the program culture at Carolina and how do you think you would potentially fit in with the system at Chapel Hill?

HART: “I think the culture of the program is exactly what I’m looking for. They have tradition and high standards, and they focus on academics. That comes first, and they work hard. Plus, it’s really just a cool group of players and coaches on the staff up there.”





THI: What do you like about offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey on the field, and why do you believe he is someone you could work with if you were to commit to UNC?

HART: “I just personally love his offense. It’s a very quarterback-friendly system. They’ve had two first-rounders in the past couple of years. Yeah, I love the offense.”





THI: Describe your relationship with Chip Lindsey and how you were able to build it during your most recent visit to Chapel Hill.

HART: “We’ve had a good relationship in the past, and it was definitely great to get to know him more, as well as meeting other coaches on the staff, getting on a personal level with him and not just talking X’s and O’s.”





THI: One recruit compared campus to London, and others have talked its beauty and walkability. What are your thoughts on UNC’s campus after taking your first-ever visit?

HART: “Yeah, the campus had a special feel to it. Being in a college town, I like it a lot.”





THI: How does Carolina’s caliber at the position, producing multiple quarterbacks that have played on Sundays at the position, impact your recruitment from the Tar Heels?

HART: “For sure. Yeah, just producing big-time talent every year is something you definitely have to look at. It’s just something that North Carolina does.”





THI: Where does UNC stand in your recruitment?

HART: “I was really impressed with my most recent visit. They impressed me, for sure. My options are still open. I’m still going to take the visits to other schools. But yeah, I was really impressed with them.”