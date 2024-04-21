Joshua Harris, a defensive tackle who last played at Ole Miss, has committed to play at North Carolina.

Harris, listed at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds on Mississippi’s roster, was the No. 143 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2019 and initially went to NC State, where he spent four seasons, then he was at Ole Miss for just last season.

But he wanted to make another move for his final year of eligibility, is back in the Old North State, though playing for the team that was his chief rival just 18 months ago.

“Thanks for the opportunities. Don’t have much to say ‘I’m coming home,’” Harris posted on Twitter/X.

A native of Roxboro, NC, Harris was recruited by the Tar Heels in high school.

Last season with the Rebels, Harrison saw action in all 13 games logging 136 snaps. He was in for 26 plays against Georgia for his season high. He played eight snaps against Alabama.

Harris was in on 13 tackles last season, had four hurries, sic STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense), and no missed tackles.

A redshirt in 2019, Harris played in three games getting 45 snaps. He didn’t play much in 2020, getting in for only 27 snaps. He was in for 122 plays in 2021, and a career-high 192 in 2022 before transferring to Mississippi.

So, Harris has been in for 522 snaps in his career in 51 games played. He has 60 career tackles.