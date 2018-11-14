TarHeelIllustrated.com

Wednesday is a big day for Jeremiah Francis, who was the first commitment to North Carolina in the class of 2019.

The stocky 6-2 point guard sent in his signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels earlier in the morning, and he’s now officially a Tar Heel.

The Pickerton, OH, native says it’s a dream come true.



“Wild day,” he said to Tar Heel Illustrated. “It’s a dream that I’ve been working for, especially after missing two years of playing basketball. So, it’s just something I’ve been waiting for all my life.”