TarHeelIllustrated.com

Francis Makes It Official, Signs With Tar Heels
Wednesday is a big day for Jeremiah Francis, who was the first commitment to North Carolina in the class of 2019.
The stocky 6-2 point guard sent in his signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels earlier in the morning, and he’s now officially a Tar Heel.
The Pickerton, OH, native says it’s a dream come true.
“Wild day,” he said to Tar Heel Illustrated. “It’s a dream that I’ve been working for, especially after missing two years of playing basketball. So, it’s just something I’ve been waiting for all my life.”
The strong and physical guard has been on the shelf for nearly two years because of two knee surgeries. But he’s using the time to sharpen himself mentally and get his mind and body right for next summer when he enrolls at UNC.
“Just getting healthy,” he said about what he is focusing on. “(I want to be) all the way to one-hundred percent. I am three months post-operation and feel like I’m getting stronger. I know I’m becoming a better student of the game, and just want to be ready mentally.”
He reflected on why he chose North Carolina and what moved him to make his early commitment.
“Carolina is a great program and a lot of people can't say they are attending University Of North Carolina,” he said. “Just a great place to be, and (to be) surrounded by a Hall-of-Fame coach who can make me become a man off and on the court.
“Coach Williams believes in me a lot, and it's the place where I want to be.”