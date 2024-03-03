Noah Clark is a 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman who has excelled at playing side-line-to-sideline, stopping the run, and rushing the passer.

Clark, a class of 2026 athlete who attends Jordan High School in Durham, NC, has been trending on the recruiting trail of late. He earned his first offer from South Carolina in November, and since then, several major programs have followed, including Duke, Georgia, Indiana, Miami, NC State, Penn State, and Virginia Tech.

Fortunately for North Carolina, which just recently joined the fray with an offer Feb. 22, the local prospect has a special connection to Chapel Hill. His mother works at Town Hall, and his father formerly served for the Chapel Hill Police Department.

"My mom is very connected with Chapel Hill. She works there. That was just a big offer for me," Clark said.

But just because the Tar Heels didn't offer Clark doesn't mean Carolina wasn't following his progress all along. He performed at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp last June. Clark was on hand for UNC's bout against Virginia in the "South's Oldest Rivalry" game in October.

He talked all things Carolina with THI. Read the rest of our conversation with him below: