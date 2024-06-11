CHAPEL HILL – Most of North Carolina’s recruiting class of 2024 enrolled last winter, but six new Tar Heels arrived in early June to launch their college career.

THI was at the Kenan Football Center this week to meet with each them to discuss the process in transitioning to college, why they didn’t enroll earlier, things about them, and more.

Above is video of the interview with defensive lineman Leroy Jackson, and below is UNC’s bio on him:





Lucas Osada

6-0, 185 Pounds

Punter/Placekicker

Charlottesville, VA (Woodberry Forest)

• Woodberry Forest School A highly-ranked placekicker and punter who is listed as the nation’s 6th-best kicker and the No. 47 player in Virginia by 247Sports

• An all-state selection as both a kicker and punter

• Earned third-team Kohl’s All-America honors as a punter

• Went 8-of-13 on field goals during his career but was 8-of-10 from inside 50 yards, while adding 70 touchbacks on kickoffs

• Went 3-of-4 on field goals with his only miss coming from 60 yards as a senior

• Averaged 45.3 yards per punt and forced touchbacks on 32-of-37 kickoffs

• Averaged 44.7 yards per punt with 23 touchbacks as a junior

• Went 4-of-5 on field goals as a sophomore

• Also participated in track and field

• A four-year honors student

• Coached by Jackson Matteo.

Personal

• Son of Stephanie and Mark Osada

• Father, Mark, played baseball at Berry College

• Birthday is Oct. 12.



