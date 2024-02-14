CHAPEL HILL – If you ask Jakeen Harris about going from wearing NC State red to North Carolina blue, don’t expect anything but a straight-up response from the former Wolfpack safety.

Rivalry be-damned, transferring from State to UNC was a move made about him. Plain and simple. That’s why going from one to the other doesn’t really hit with Harris like it does many fans, media, and maybe some other players.

“Nothing really,” Harris recently said when asked what he felt the first time he put on some UNC gear.

And that’s it. A brief smile, yes, but Harris becoming a Tar Heel was all about himself. And it’s not so strange in the fast-changing world of college football.

“We’re just at a time where you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get where you want to go,” he said.

And with that, UNC was a move Harris and his family certainly discussed. Carolina’s coaches reached out to him as soon as he entered the portal. But they wanted him to tread carefully given the rivalry factor.

If Harris was going to do the once-unthinkable, he had to make sure it was the absolute right move.

“I was talking to my parents, so maybe a couple of weeks trying to weigh my options,” he said. “It was nothing like really quick, I had to think about it. They called me day one, and they wanted me to just think about it, (because) you know with the rivalry.”