Devin Ancrum, a class of 2025 defensive tackle, who attends Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, GA, announced Saturday morning via Twitter/X he has committed to play football at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was at UNC on April 6 touring the Tar Heels' facilities, talking with coaches, and watching the team practice. It was that weekend, and getting to know UNC defensive line coach Ted Monachino, that eventually moved Carolina out front, and he is now fully pledged.

"During the conversation with Coach Ted, he told me what he looks for in someone not only as a football player, but as a person,” Ancrum told THI. “We also talked about how they are going to use me in a versatile scheme."

Ancrum and Monachino discussed at length how the Tar Heels viewed his role at UNC.