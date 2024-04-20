GA DT Devin Ancrum Commits to North Carolina
Devin Ancrum, a class of 2025 defensive tackle, who attends Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, GA, announced Saturday morning via Twitter/X he has committed to play football at North Carolina.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was at UNC on April 6 touring the Tar Heels' facilities, talking with coaches, and watching the team practice. It was that weekend, and getting to know UNC defensive line coach Ted Monachino, that eventually moved Carolina out front, and he is now fully pledged.
"During the conversation with Coach Ted, he told me what he looks for in someone not only as a football player, but as a person,” Ancrum told THI. “We also talked about how they are going to use me in a versatile scheme."
Ancrum and Monachino discussed at length how the Tar Heels viewed his role at UNC.
"He plans on me playing defensive tackle, where I would not only play the three-technique, but also play contain and even drop back into coverage sometimes, which I thought was very creative,” Ancrum said.
This decision wasn’t just about football, though.
“They've been telling me about their education plan during and after school, which means a lot to me and my recruitment,” he said. “And I feel that they care for my family and I."
Monachino, however, really won over Ancrum. He and the program have much to offer.
"He has a lot of NFL experience when it comes to developing players and used to coach in the NFL for a couple of years,” Ancrum said. “So he knows his craft."
Ancrum is the ninth member of UNC’s class of 2025 to commit to the Tar Heels.