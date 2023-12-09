On December 27, North Carolina will square off with West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, with the winner claiming a ninth victory of the season.

The Tar Heels enter at 8-4 overall after finishing 4-4 in the ACC. The Mountaineers are also 8-4 and went 6-3 in the Big XII. UNC lost four of its last five ACC games, while WVU won four of its last five league contests. With that, it’s fair to say the teams entered the postseason heading in different directions.

The game kicks off at 5:30 PM and will air on ESPN.

To get better acquainted with WVU, here is some of the program’s and school’s history.

Location: Morgantown, WV

First season: 1891

All-Time Record: 782-524-45

Bowl Record: 16-23

Ranked in Final Polls: 20 time (6 in top 10)

Claimed National Title: 1922

All-Americans: 112 (consensus 12)

NFL Draft Picks: 198

NFL First-Round Picks: 12

Stadium: Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)

UNC vs WVU Series: 1-1

Note: UNC and West Virginia have met only twice, both times in bowl games. The Tar Heels beat the Mountaineers, 20-13, in the Gator Bowl to close the 1996 season, and WVU beat the Heels, 31-30, in the Meineke Car Care Bowl in 2008. That bowl was later renamed the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and was also played in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.





More Notes:

*From 1925 through 1936, West Virginia had three head coaches whose first names were Rat (Rogers), Greasy (Neale), and Trusty (Tallman.)

*WVU was a member of the Southern Conference from 1950-1967. It was in the same conference as UNC for three football seasons in the SoCon.

*WVU went Independent in 1968 and remained so until 1991 when the Big East added football. Twenty seasons later, West Virginia moved to the Big 12 beginning with the 2012 campaign.

*The Mountaineers won at least nine games in each of their final seven years as member of the Big East, and eight or more over their last 10 seasons. They have won more than eight games once in ten seasons as members of the Big 12, and that was 2016 when they went 10-3.

*Legendary Bobby Bowden’s second head coaching job was at West Virginia, where he coached the Mountaineers from 1970-75. He led them to a 42-26 overall record, including two eight win seasons and a nine-win campaign, which was his last in 1975 before he took over Florida State’s program.

*The most legendary WVU coach of all time is Don Nehlen, who led the program from 1980-2000. West Virginia was 149-93-4 during his tenure, finished nationally ranked six times, including No. 5 in 1988, and No. 6 in 1993.

*However, perhaps the program’s best run started under Rich Rodriguez in 2001. He led the program for seven seasons, and following a 3-8 mark in 2001, WVU went 57-18 over the next six seasons. It reached three Gator Bowls, the Sugar Bowl, and Fiesta Bowl. WVU finished seasons ranked four times under him, three times in the top 10.

*In the four seasons after Rodriguez left WVU for Michigan, the Mountaineers went 9-4 three times and 10-3 once. Bill Stewart was the head coach three of those years, but was fired because he attempted to smear Dana Holgorsen, who was brought in as his coach-in-waiting. WVU went 10-3 in Holgorsen’s first season. But were average or slightly above average most of his remaining tenure.

*WVU’s greatest players of all-time list includes Sam Huff (Pro Football Hall of Fame LB); Pat White (2-time top 7 Heisman voting); Major Harris (3rd 1989 Heisman); Darryl Talley (LB was WVU’s 3rd ever consensus All-American in 1982); Jeff Hostetler (18-6 as starting QB); Tavon Alston (prolific WR); Adam “Pacman” Jones (return specialist, CB, electrifying); Chuck Howley (Pro Football Hall of Fame LB); and many more.





*Most famous WVU alums:

-Steve Harvey, comedian, game show host

-Jerry West, legendary basketball player and general manager

-Katherine Johnson, renowned mathematician portrayed in the movie “Hidden Figures.”

-Don Knotts, comedian and actor known as Barney Fife from the “Andy Griffith Show” and Ralph Furley from “Thee’s Company.”

-Conchata Ferrell, actress known as Berta the housekeeper on the show “Two and a Half Men.”

-Joe Manchin, U.S. Senator

-Pat McAfee, former football player and ESPN personality

-Taylor Kinney, model and actor who has starred in “The Vampire diaries” as Mason Lockwood, “Zero Dark Thirty” as Jared; “The Other Woman” as Phil. And “Chicago Fire” as Lt. Kelly Severide.

-Chris Sarandon, known actor who has been in numerous movies.

-Billy Mays, director best known as the television pitch man for numerous products, including OxiClean, Orange Glo, Kaboom, and Zorbeez.