TarHeelIllustrated - Going In-Depth With 2021 Signee Trevion Stevenson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - THI was at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex last week and caught up class of 2021 North Carolina outside linebacker signee Trevion Stevenson.

Originally a Pittsburgh commit, Stevenson flipped to the Tar Heels last July before signing his letter of intent in December. He had more than 41 offers from programs across the country.

The Hampton, VA, native attends Phoebus High School and is set to enroll at UNC in July. Stevenson is a part of a class that ranks No. 15 nationally with 19 total commits.

Above is the full video of our interview with Stevenson and below is the complete transcript of what the 6-foot-5, 217-pounder had to say:





THI: I saw on your social media that you’ve been working out in Chapel Hill a little bit since signing your LOI last December. How has that been?

STEVENSON: “It was really a blessing to go up there. I went to the Wake Forest game when they were playing, I love the energy. I love hanging out with my teammates and experiencing that game. I also worked out with a couple of (players), trained with them. It was a great vibe. Everybody there was trying to do the same thing that I'm trying to do, make it to the next level. And that's the type of people I like to hang around and be around.”





THI: You talked about going to some UNC games this season. I know there was obviously limited capacity in Kenan Stadium, but was there anything that stood out from those experiences?

STEVENSON: “The fan base was still crazy, even during COVID, I will say that. The energy the team has is how everything is, period. How coach (Mack) Brown coaches, all of that.”





THI: What UNC coaches are you in contact with the most?

STEVENSON: “All of them. I talk to all the coaches, the whole coaching staff. Whether it's offense, defense, head coach, assistant coach, I talk to all of them. I’ve got a good relationship with all of them.”





THI: Let’s talk about your game for a little bit. What parts of your game have you been looking to develop the most?

STEVENSON: “So, the main focus for me through these last few months was getting faster, getting stronger and stuff like that.”





THI: Do you feel like you’ve done that pretty well?

STEVENSON: “Yea, I feel like I’ve been doing that really well.”





THI: You’re only a few months away from finally arriving in Chapel Hill. How excited are you to finally be there?

STEVENSON: “I can't wait. I’m gonna go there with a chip on my shoulder and just ready to work. Ready to show out.”





THI: You said you’ll be playing outside linebacker at Carolina. What do you like most about that position and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s scheme?

STEVENSON: “I love how we can rush and stand up and we can also drop back and cover, too. It’s great when you can do that.”





THI: What are your thoughts on the season Carolina had and the steps forward the program is continuing to take?

STEVENSON: “We had a great season, an outstanding season this year.”





THI: What about the team reaching the Orange Bowl, the program’s first major bowl appearance since 1950?

STEVENSON: “That was awesome. The whole experience was awesome when they went to the bowl game and played Texas A&M. That was tough.”





THI: Are there any older players on the team that you’ve communicated with the most or look up to or are excited about getting to play with?

STEVENSON: “Tomon Fox. I worked out with him a couple times. Also Tyrone Hopper. They’re great, great leaders and great people to work out with. And their work ethic is just crazy. I just can't wait to get there and learn from them and learn everything I can to be the best player I can be.”





THI: What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned from Fox and Hopper?

STEVENSON: “They’re hard workers.”



