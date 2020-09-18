TarHeelIllustrated - Governor Cooper To Allow Parents At Games

The families of football players from North Carolina and NC State made another appeal to Governor Roy Cooper this week allowing them to attend home football games, and this time Cooper agreed to their request.

According to a report on WRAL.com, Cooper will indeed allow parents to attend NC State’s game this weekend versus Wake Forest and UNC’s home game next week, if the Tar Heels have a game next week. Each player will get two tickets to disburse to their families.

Currently, North Carolina allows “mass gatherings” outdoors of no more than 50 people, and massive football stadiums are regarded as single venues. The petition extended by the families indicates fewer than 500 people would be in attendance at the games.

Pat Crowley, a former starting offensive lineman for UNC Coach Mack Brown during his first stint in Chapel Hill, and also the father of Will Crowley, a walk-on right end for the Tar Heels, organized an effort last week before Carolina’s opener for the governor to make an allowance for parents to attend UNC’s season-opening win over Syracuse.

Crowley was outspoken about the need for parents to be in attendance and about his displeasure with the rule, but that has changed with Friday's decision.

"I am excited for the players and parents that this change has happened.” Pat Crowley told THI. “Parents need to be there for their kids. Parents and supporters from all the large schools in the state reached out to the governor and affected this change.

Brown also made two public pleas during his meetings with the media Monday and Wednesday of last week.

"I appreciate the Governor amending his Executive Order and allowing this to occur. One more step closer to normalcy. Go Heels!”

“These parents have seen these kids play since a very early age and they need to be there and they need to be there to celebrate with them after a win, to try to pick them up after a game that you didn't play well in, maybe they didn't play and they need mental support because mental health is so important right now and their academic support. But also, we play a very physical game and we need to try to make sure that the parents are there if one of their sons got hurt and hopefully that wouldn't happen, but they would be there to support them and make sure that they're safe moving forward.

“So I would ask that the decision-makers that have made the decision not to let parents in the game this weekend, we're talking about hundreds in a 50-plus thousand seat stadium, where they would be wearing masks and they would be social distancing and making sure that they were totally safe to our community, would reconsider that decision and let the parents come. And that's talking about universities all over the state because parents need to see their kids play. And that that's very, very important from our standpoint moving forward.

UNC was supposed to host Charlotte this weekend but the game was cancelled because Charlotte is quarantining some players.