CHAPEL HILL – Cedric Gray needs no introduction to North Carolina fans. Not to opponents, either.

He is “That guy,” or in younger parlance, teammates might say to Gray, “You’re him.”

Gray was a first-team All-ACC linebacker last year and is headed to another such honor this fall. He also made some All-America teams, and likely will again this season, before heading off to the NFL. He could go in the first two rounds in the draft, too.

Last season, Gray led the nation with 145 tackles in 14 games. So far this year, he has 35 tackles in four contests to go with 3.5 TFLs, 1.5 of which are sacks. He grades out right now at 77.1, slightly off from his remarkable 82.2 last season. But he’s ahead of the pace with STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for the opposing offense. Gray had 59 last season but has 19 now.

His skillset is loaded: Gray is a punishing hitter who can chase down opponents in the backfield; he can play sideline-to-sideline at an exceptionally high level; his pass coverage was good a year ago and is better this fall; and he is meeting blockers better, more regularly making his fits, and Gray rarely misses a tackle.

But it’s the other elements of Gray’s game that makes him truly a next-level player, as a collegian, and one who should have GMs projecting a very bright future in the NFL.

And it begins with Gray’s leadership.

“I have a pretty good level of respect from all my teammates, so whenever I say something, I feel like it kind of motivates them and kind of gets them going,” he recently said.