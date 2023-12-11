CHAPEL HILL – Cedric Gray returned to North Carolina for his senior season to enhance his game and take the Tar Heels to the next level.

UNC has won eight games this season, and could match last year’s win total of nine with a victory in its bowl game, but will have to do so without the services of its leading tackler, as Gray announced he will not play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl when UNC faces West Virginia on December 27.

Gray made it clear earlier in the season he wouldn’t take the Covid year and return for the 2024 campaign, that this was it. And after discussing it with the people in his circle, the decorated linebacker’s Carolina career has come to an end. Not only has he formally announced he will enter the NFL Draft, he also will not play in UNC's game versus West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

“I have decided not to participate in the bowl game, and I am excited to announce that after graduation later this month, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft," he announced Monday via Twitter.

A decision had not been made before the season concluded regarding playing in the bowl game. Gray was asked following the Tar Heels’ 39-20 loss at NC State in the regular season finale if he had made a decision about the postseason.

“I’m not sure yet,” he replied. “I’m going to sit with my family, talk with my coaches, and just see what’s the best decision for that.”

Gray could have left for the NFL last season and been a second-day selection. But there were specific areas of his game that needed enhancing, and he wanted to win more at Carolina. He believes the extra year has helped his game.

“I definitely think it’s been the right decision for me personally,” he said. “I think I’ve improved a lot as a player, as a leader, and I think I really got better at some things that I wanted to get better at and preparing for the next level. So, overall, I would say I’m very happy with my decision.”

As a junior Gray registered 13 or more tackles in six different games, including a season-high 16 in a win at Virginia. A First-Team All-ACC selection last season, Gray was also named second-team on multiple All-America squads, including The Sporting News and PFF. Racking up 145 tackles, including 82 solos, 12 TFLs, a pair of interceptions, and three forced fumbles

In twelve games this season, Gray led the Tar Heels with 121 tackles, 11 of which were TFLs, five being sacks. He recorded an interception, four PBUs, forced two fumbles, recovered a pair of fumbles, and had seven QB Hurries.

Gray started all 39 of Carolina’s games the last three seasons, compiling totals of 368 tackles, 29 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles.