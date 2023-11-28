DALLAS, Texas - North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton is one of three finalists for the 2023 Doak Walker Award.

Entering the postseason, Hampton ranks fourth nationally with 1,442 rushing yards and 120.2yards per game, eighth in the FBS with 15 touchdowns and ninth in the FBS with 19.5 rushing attempts per game. He ended the regular season leading the ACC in rushing attempts (234), yards (1,442), touchdowns (15), attempts per game (19.5) and yards per game (120.7). In addition, Hampton leads the nation in yards after contact with 1,023.

The Clayton, N.C., product has recorded seven 100-yard games this season and is a four-time ACC running back of the week winner.

The 2023 Doak Walker Award Finalists:

Ollie Gordon II - Oklahoma State

Omarion Hampton - North Carolina

Cody Schrader – Missouri

The winner of the 2023 Doak Walker Award will be unveiled live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8. The formal presentation of the award will take place on the SMU campus at the annual banquet scheduled for Feb. 16, 2024.

The Doak Walker Award presented by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum has been awarded to the nation's top running back since 1990.

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football's most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit the redesigned NCFAA.org or follow on X at @NCFAA.