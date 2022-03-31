Hard To Guard, Heels Flourishing In Their Balance

NEW ORLEANS – For the first time in its 21 runs to the Final Four, North Carolina got there with four different players leading it in scoring through each of its NCAA Tournament games. Brady Manek led UNC with 28 points in the first-round win over Marquette, RJ Davis had 30 in the next round versus Baylor, Caleb Love went off for 30 in the Sweet 16 against UCLA, and Armando Bacot paced the Tar Heels with 20 in the Elite Eight triumph over St. Peter’s. That, in a nutshell, tells any casual observer what they need to know about Carolina. There is more for sure, like rebounding, improved defense, and a club that has taken care of the ball much better over the last six weeks. But the calling card for the Heels is that they just might be the most difficult team remaining to defend. Four guys who can go off at any time and each are unique. Nobody else really has that. "It's been great,” said Bacot, who is also averaging nearly 16 rebounds per NCAA game thus far. “All throughout the ACC, teams would just mainly focus on me and trying to manage that and take the three-ball away. But now, we got Brady going off for 30, Caleb going off for 30, RJ going off for 30…

RJ Davis scored 30 points in Carolina's overtime victory versus defending national champ Baylor. (USA Today)

“It makes guarding us even harder. Just the thought of one player might play bad, but someone else is going to pick up the slack. It's been great.” This isn’t a recent phenomenon, though. It has happened in stages throughout the year, but not at the clip it has over the last two weeks. But one could certainly see the Heels trending in this direction, especially after Dawson Garcia left the team following a loss at Wake Forest on Jan. 22. That freed up Manek to get most of the playing time at the stretch four, and as a result, the Heels have increasingly gained considerable cohesion leading to where they are now. The acceleration of that has taken form over the last month, as Manek is averaging 19.9 points in UNC’s last eight games going back to a home win over Syracuse on Feb. 28. He has scored 20 or more points in five of the contests and had 19 in the regional final last Sunday. In this span, Manek has improved his scoring average from 13.9 points to 15.2 points per game for the season. The players know and embrace their arsenal.

Caleb Love scored 27 of his 30 points versus UCLA in the second half of UNC's Sweet 16 victory. (USA Today)