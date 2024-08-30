MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Instead of getting down on himself and his situation after not winning the starting quarterback job, Conner Harrell chose to stay sharp, focused, and ready.

If his time came, the third-year sophomore wasn’t going to let his North Carolina teammates down one for all and all for one.

So when starter Max Johnson went down with an apparent ugly injury, Harrell was summoned to the field. The mission: win the game.

“I’ve just got to go out there and do what I know what to do and win the game for the guys…,” Harrell said following the contest. “I’ve got to muscle up and do what I got to do.”

It wasn’t Harrell’s job to put forth heroics in leading the Tar Heels in their 19-17 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night. The mantra was to not screw up, move the chains, and score a few more points. And he did just that.

The Alabama native and former Valedictorian guided the Heels to a pair of field goal drives, including a 45-yard conversion by Noah Burnette with 1:44 remaining that proved to be the winning points at Huntington Bank Stadium.