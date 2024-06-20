Kendre' Harrison probably has more collegiate options than any other high school player in America.

The exceptional two-sport athlete out of Reidsville is ranked No. 28 in basketball, and No. 17 in football nationally according to Rivals. He has right around three dozen scholarship offers in both sports.

The North Carolina Basketball program became the latest one on Thursday. It's appropriate that it occurred during a football event on the UNC campus.

The 6-foot-7 power forward now has hoops offers from Florida State, Georgetown, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest.

We spoke with Harrison a couple of weeks back at the EYBL session in Memphis. At that time he told us that he had been on the campus in Chapel Hill 15 times. Barring another trip in between then and now his offer from Hubert Davis came on visit number 16.

When it came to the Tar Heels' basketball program Harrison told us last month, "They really like me. I don’t think they offer sophomores like me. I’m always on the football side of UNC. I’m always there. When I do get to talk to the basketball coaches they tell me they like me. They like how I play defense, and how I move around for my size. They just want to get me back on campus for the basketball side.”

We spoke again Thursday evening for a brief time after his big offer from Coach Davis.

