GREENSBORO – Did the waiting game on its NCAA fate really begin for North Carolina following its 68-59 loss to Virginia on Thursday night at the ACC Tournament?

Maybe so, but optimism was low for the Tar Heels when asked to make their cases to the NCAA selection committee. There was an inevitability among the players, and even head coach Hubert Davis in his postgame press conference.

At 20-13, ranked No. 47 in the NET, owning a 1-9 record in Quad 1 games, and losers of six of their last nine games, a Tar Heels’ pitch likely would fall on deaf ears.

“I can only pray at this point,” veteran wing Leaky Black said, when asked to make UNC’s case.

It wasn’t a popular subject inside Carolina’s locker room, neither were questions about accepting an NIT bid.

This is a team that embraced the stated mission of “Championship or bust” last summer and fall, and now they are on the brink of becoming the first preseason No. 1 team since the NCAA field expanded to 64 in 1985 to not make the tournament. Every previous preseason No. 1 team made the tournament, and all but Kansas in 2005 won at least one game.