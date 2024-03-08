CHAPEL HILL – Try as one might, the best way to describe when North Carolina and Duke play in basketball is to simply say, “Carolina-Duke,” or “Duke-Carolina,” depending on how a fan roots.

It stands out from the rest of both teams’ schedules, and somewhat the college basketball landscape each season, even when one or both teams are a tad down. This time around, however, they are far from struggling.

As the No. 7 Tar Heels (24-6 overall, 16-3 ACC) venture up the road to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, they will do so riding a five-game win streak and with a chance to outright win the ACC regular season title. The No. 9 Blue Devils (24-6, 15-4) have won three straight games, eight of their last nine, and can earn a tie atop the ACC with a victory.

A ton is on the line. First place on the line or not, the Heels can’t wait to get over there and get after it.

“Definitely,” UNC veteran forward Armando Bacot replied Friday when asked if the players talk much about outright winning the ACC this weekend.

“But going into a game like Duke is no more motivation we need other than just to win the game. It’s one of those games you circle on the calendar every year, you want to go in there and win. But it makes it even better than something like that is at stake.”

In addition to determining the top of the pecking order for the ACC Tournament, which will be played next week in Washington, D.C., a spot opening NCAA Tournament play in Charlotte is also on the line. And, perhaps the Tar Heels can slide into a No. 1 seed in one of the four regions.