CHAPEL HILL – Notching a narrow victory over a last-place team in the ACC isn’t always cause for celebration, especially for a basketball program with North Carolina’s pedigree. But the truth is, the Tar Heels were thrilled with their 63-59 escape at Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

So much that the vibe afterward was one of tremendous relief, and it could be infusing moving forward.

Losers five times in their previous six games before venturing into Purcell Pavilion, the Tar Heels needed the ray of sun provided by a much-needed victory.

“Be happy in the moment because sometimes you just need that,” UNC junior point guard RJ Davis said following the win over the Irish, when asked if he was relieved. “You can’t be sad all the time, disappointed, and frustrated. It can’t be rainy days all the time, you’ve gotta have some sunny.

“That’s how I’m looking at things right now.”

That is healthy, kind of like having more of a balanced diet. The Heels were gorging on negativity pretty much all season. Even when they won ten of 12 games in one stretch, there never was the feeling around the team as if they were fully on the right track.

Carolina Coach Hubert Davis said Friday the preseason plaudits, somewhat fueled by their own comments, went from hill status to mountain quickly, and hasn’t receded.

So yeah, there was a great deal of relief Wednesday night.

“I felt that,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said during a press conference Friday at the Smith Center before noting the albatross dangling from this team. “And I have felt through the course of this season our guys playing with added weight, I really do.