BLACKSBURG, VA - North Carolina’s 43-41 loss to Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium on Saturday after six overtimes hurt for more reasons than one.

Whether it was the early dropped passes, missed field goals or inability to make key plays down the stretch, the defeat stings. The Tar Heels had plenty of chances to win but, in the end, just couldn’t make it happen.

In many ways, UNC’s (3-4, 2-2 ACC) early season losses were games to learn from for a program trying to build a new culture. They were expected and, looking back, it’s really no surprise this team came to Blacksburg sitting at .500.

Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Tar Heels controlled their own destiny in the ACC Coastal Division and were favorites to win against a Tech (5-2, 2-2 ACC) team that has been far from convincing this year. UNC couldn’t make it happen, however, and that aided in the loss hurting more than usual.

“I feel like the first losses were a learning experience to see where we were but, yea, this stings a lot more,” sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel said.

For UNC head coach Mack Brown, his first trip to Lane Stadium and second ever overtime game as a coach was one to forget. He was understandably frustrated after the game and didn’t try to hide it.