Although UNC Coach Mack Brown didn't hear the chants himself, he emphasized it sends a powerful message about the strong bond between the players and the community, extending beyond the football field.

“Free Tez Walker (clap, clap, clap, clap, clap), free Tez Walker…,” emanated from the student section, with many other fans inside Kenan joining in. The chant symbolized their support for Walker and dissatisfaction with the NCAA's decision to decline a waiver that would allow Walker to play.

The subject of a highly publicized controversy concerning his immediate eligibility, which has been a national story for five weeks, Walker was once again on Carolina’s minds late in the Tar Heels’ victory.

While McCollum, who had overcome an injury that slowed him down in the first two weeks of the season, exploded for an impressive 15 catches and 165 yards Saturday in a 31-13 win over Minnesota, Walker was once again in shorts on the sideline cheering on his teammates.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina had high hopes for its football team heading into the 2023 season, expecting a high-powered, balanced offense paced by a trio of standout players in Devontez Walker, a transfer from Kent State, Nate McCollum, a transfer from Georgia Tech, and Heisman candidate Drake Maye, the cover boy quarterback of the Tar Heels.

"I didn't hear it, but the message is clear: this university, from our athletic director and chancellor to our trustees and coaching staff, cares deeply about young people, and he is one of ours," said Brown. "As we've said many times, you want to treat these young men like you would want your son to be treated, and that's exactly what we're doing, 100 percent."

Drake Maye did.

“That was pretty cool,” said Maye, who passed for 414 yards in the win. “It was a special moment.”

Maye liked it so much he wanted more from the fans, gesturing to them to keep it going.

“I just wanted to egg it on and be the little brother that’s… the instigator,” said Maye, the youngest of three boys. “That’s just how I’m made.”

Brown said there was nothing else UNC can do for Walker, but the door remains open for he and his attorneys to approach the NCAA. If the mood from the players is any indication, Walker’s season isn’t entirely over just yet.

If there’s a chance he could play at some point, they are keeping that candle lit.

“Free Tez, free Tez Walker,” linebacker Power Echols said, when asked about hearing the chant. “That’s what they’re doing. We’re going to wait it out and see what they decide.”

Many of the players wore shirts after the game with an image of Walker and his jersey number 9 showing yet more support for him. And it is quite clear, that until he is in uniform, the Walker chants will continue in Chapel Hill.