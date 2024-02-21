CHAPEL HILL – John Paul Jones Arena has become, quite literally, a house of horrors for North Carolina’s basketball program.

Not only do the Tar Heels struggle winning there, they have usually been heavy on the gross side offensively. Now, as former UNC Coach Roy Williams always said, buildings never beat his team, and he was always right, it’s who plays in that building. And that’s the major task the Heels face Saturday when they get back into the groove after an open date with a game at Virginia inside its rowdy home.

Carolina has not won at UVA since Barack Obama was still in his first term as president. Not since “Stronger” by Kelly Clarkson was the No. 1 song. Not since “Safe House” was the No. 1 movie. And not since Hubert Davis was still working with ESPN.

That’s a long time, and it’s a streak that gnaws at the proud Carolina fan base, and the program, to a degree.

It spans eight games and includes some gory offensive numbers for the Heels. Saturday, they get their chance to put an end to this ugly streak, a mission that begins on the offensive end, and the 10th-ranked Tar Heels being who they usually are with the ball in their hands.

“We always want to dominate points in the paint through the post, penetration, and offensive rebounding,” Davis, now UNC’s head coach, said during the weekly ACC conference call Monday. “That’s consistent with whomever we play. Our persistence of attacking the paint and living there, and living at the free throw line, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”