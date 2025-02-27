As Performance Improves, So Does Davis' Trust

(Photo by Darren Tart/THI)

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Much has been made about a turn toward using a bigger lineup as being largely responsible for North Carolina’s current four-game win streak. And it’s true, the Tar Heels have played at a higher level in almost every metric since going big a couple of weeks ago. Peeling away some layers, however, reveals some areas of improvement that are paramount to success. A massive uptick in rebounding, especially on the offensive end leading to 75 second-chance points in the last four games. Vastly improved shooting, as the Tar Heels have eclipsed 50% in six of the last seven halves. And an ability to put together long runs. For example, where the Heels usually capped spurts at around 8-2, they are now building 21-2, 15-4, 21-9, and 31-9 eruptions. An upgrade in play from each Tar Heel has also allowed head coach Hubert Davis to exercise more trust in his players. They are giving him reasons to stay in the game longer instead of being yanked after a few minutes often not seeing the court again for a while. This is a notion Davis quickly agreed with following UNC’s 96-85 win at Florida State this past Monday night inside the Tucker Center. “So many players ask, ‘what’s my rope’ in terms of ‘you leaving me out on the court.’ And the rope is not determined by me, the rope is determined by the players and (their) play,” Carolina’s coach said. “If you’re playing well and a group is playing well, I’ll keep them out there on the floor because I like what we see.” Look no further than Jae’Lyn Withers and Cade Tyson as perfect examples of this. That they are 6-foot-9 and 6-foot-8, respectively, helps, too, as Davis is committed to playing bigger clearly ditching the small-ball approach that put the Heels well on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament fence.

Advertisement

“So many players ask, ‘what’s my rope’ in terms of ‘you leaving me out on the court.’ And the rope is not determined by me, the rope is determined by the players and (their) play. If you’re playing well and a group is playing well, I’ll keep them out there on the floor because I like what we see.” UNC Coach Hubert Davis

Tyson, for example, had stints of 6:18 (first half) and 7:50 (second half) against FSU. He also produced, scoring six points and pulling down 4 rebounds. It was time earned on the court, so Davis stayed with him. “I thought Cade and other guys out there played strong, played confident,” Davis said. “And I was really happy with their performance.” Tyson has served a role in the last three games after not appearing in the victory at Syracuse, which kicked off the current four-game win streak. He played nine minutes scoring 6 points against NC State, and had a 4:09 stint that included hitting a 3-pointer against Virginia. Other than playing the final 9:25 at Duke, in which he entered with the Tar Heels trailing by 29 points, Tyson had four-plus minute stretches just three times from Louisville through the Clemson games. Withers has started the last five games but played just 17 minutes in the 20-point loss at Clemson. In the four wins since, he’s averaged 23.5 minutes. What’s interesting, and proves Davis’ trust is growing, is that Withers had stretches of 5-plus minutes only seven times in the 11 games from Louisville to Duke. In the last four contests, he’s had six such uninterrupted stretches on the floor.

UNC Basketball Coach Hubert Davis is staying with players on the court longer of late than previously. (Photo by Darren Tart/THI)