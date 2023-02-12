CHAPEL HILL – Saturday was step one, but is there a step two for the Tar Heels? North Carolina swatted away a three-game losing streak, which seemed like a lot more given the tenor around the universe of UNC basketball, in a 91-71 victory over Clemson at the Smith Center. It came four days after the team’s most embarrassing performance of the season, two days after a players-only meeting that included vulnerability and honesty, and a day after Carolina Coach Hubert Davis had the players wear weighted vests in practice. Also, the players hung out at a teammates’ house Friday night for cards, video games, and more self-expression. The result was the Tar Heels’ best performance of the season, but as team leader and ACC Player of the Year frontrunner Armando Bacot said, it was just the first step in a process that will require several more before the Heels prove they have fully turned the corner. “It was just one game,” Bacot said after scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds against the Tigers, who entered the game tied for first place in the ACC.

Caleb Love sank a career-high six 3-pointers Saturday versus Clemson, can he stack that Monday? (Kevin Roy/THI)

So, now the mission is to stack games. How do the Heels bottle this performance and carry it into Monday night when perhaps the best team in the ACC visits? Miami presents matchup problems for everyone, and its strength plays into UNC’s weaknesses. “Pray,” Bacot replied, when asked how they do it again Monday. “Yeah man, just praying we can put this together for the rest of the season, and hopefully it can carry on.” The Tar Heels’ season has been a whirlwind of mainly head-scratching stuff. They have put forth some solid stretches, but as the quickest team to fall from the No. 1 national ranking to out of the poll in history, and currently sitting on the NCAA Tournament fence even though the players’ said this season was “championship or bust,” they must prove they can stack one game on top of another. UNC’s win streaks this season are five games to start the season, with its best victory over College of Charleston, then four games including wins on neutral sites over Ohio State and Michigan, both of which would miss the NCAAs if the bracket was announced at this time, and then a four-game streak before the three-game skid.

Carolina is 1-8 in Quad One games, 16-9 overall, and 8-6 in the ACC. It needs wins, but especially needs victories over quality opponents. So, managing their own issues that have heavily impacted the season and what Miami presents make this an enormous game for Davis’ club. “They're one of the better teams in the country,” Hubert Davis said following the win over Clemson. “They have tremendous athleticism and versatility. Every year they have guys that can go get a bucket at any time. Our defense will be tested but they're also a really great defensive team and so we're gonna have to play another great game, but we're excited about the challenge." The quick turnaround, as tip off is just a tad less than 51 hours after the win over Clemson concluded. But at least the Heels remain at home. Miami beat Louisville in Coral Gables on Saturday night, with that game ending after 9 PM, and the Hurricanes travel to Chapel Hill on Sunday evening.

The Tar Heels snapped a three-game skid by beating Clemson by 20 points Saturday afternoon. (Kevin Roy/THI)