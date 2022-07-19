Heels Rave About Nance As A Player, Teammate

CHAPEL HILL – The first time Leaky Black spoke with Pete Nance, he had flashes of a former teammate dash through his mind. Luke Maye commanded respect when Black was a freshman in the summer of 2018. His success, status, and the manner he went about things was like a professional. Black watched and learned. Nance immediately gave Back similar vibes when they first met, even though Black is four years older than when he first arrived. In fact, he is actually eight months older than Nance. But still, what he initially sensed was real. “Great guy, great guy. He kind of reminds you of Luke,” Black said Monday during an interview session inside the Smith Center. “My first time talking to him, I kind of wanted to say, ‘Yes, sir,’ to him. He has that professional – I’m not sure what it is, he’s just so mature and he’s a great player, man. Hell of a player.” The player is what most people have wondered about since Nance announced June 18 he was transferring to North Carolina after spending the last four seasons at Northwestern. The 6-foot-10 son of former NBA all-star (three times) and dunking champion Larry Nance averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1-1 blocked shots last season earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. The player Nance is was on the minds of the media during Monday’s interview session, and his new teammates were happy to oblige with their takes on the newest Tar Heel.

“He’s really athletic,” senior forward Armando Bacot replied, when asked what it’s like banging with Nance each day. “He can jump, so I just have to be smart and learn how he likes to defend so I can get that edge on him.” Junior guard Caleb Love says there isn’t much Nance can’t do. “I love him already,” Love said. “He’s been great for us this whole summer. He’s been making the right plays, shooting the cover off the ball. He’s athletic, he kind of does it all. He makes plays, he’s selfless. I’m excited to play with him.” The book on Nance before he arrived in Chape Hill was that of a high-IQ player, which makes sense. His father was also an All-ACC performer at Clemson, including on the 1980 Tigers team that was one win away from reaching the Final Four. Nance’s brother, Larry Nance Jr., has spent the last seven seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers. Pete has been around the game at a high level since infancy. It pours through his veins. To no surprise, he is a cerebral player, instinctively and otherwise. “Pete’s gonna be Pete,” junior guard RJ Davis said. “The way he’s able to communicate with us, the way he’s able to defend one-through-five, his athleticism – we throw it up, he’ll go get it. He’s a great screener. He loves to be that team guy. He’s a great team player. “I love playing with him the way he’s able to communicate to talk about this play, to see how to work it out, fix up some mixed pieces. He’s been tremendous for us all summer.” Black gushed about Nance every chance he had Monday. He is awfully impressed with the combination of smarts and hops Nance brings to the floor.