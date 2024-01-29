North Carolina won twice last week in ACC play and remained No. 3 in the newest Associated Press Top 25, released Monday afternoon.

The Tar Heels defeated Wake Forest, 85-64, at home on Monday before winning, 75-68, at Florida State on Saturday. RJ Davis scored 60 points in the two games, and Harrison Ingram grabbed 31 rebounds.

Connecticut and Purdue remained one and two, respectively. Duke checks in at No. 7 as the only other ACC team in the rankings.

UNC (17-3, 9-0 ACC) travels to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night and hosts Duke on Saturday night.

AP Top 25