Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Heels Remain No. 3 in AP Top 25

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

North Carolina won twice last week in ACC play and remained No. 3 in the newest Associated Press Top 25, released Monday afternoon.

The Tar Heels defeated Wake Forest, 85-64, at home on Monday before winning, 75-68, at Florida State on Saturday. RJ Davis scored 60 points in the two games, and Harrison Ingram grabbed 31 rebounds.

Connecticut and Purdue remained one and two, respectively. Duke checks in at No. 7 as the only other ACC team in the rankings.

UNC (17-3, 9-0 ACC) travels to Georgia Tech on Tuesday night and hosts Duke on Saturday night.

AP Top 25

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement