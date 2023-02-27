Heels Say Quick Turnaround Won't Be An Issue
CHAPEL HILL – Some chatter in the media room before North Carolina’s game versus No. 6 Virginia on Saturday night at the Smith Center centered around this question: What is the tougher game for the Tar Heels; UVA or Monday night at Florida State?
An interesting question for sure, especially given that FSU hasn’t been its usual self this season amidst a flurry of injuries and some players not progressing as expected.
The conclusion was that if the Heels beat the Cavaliers, the quick turnaround and trip to Tallahassee would reveal as much about them as any game or stretch this season. And now that Carolina beat the Wahoos, 71-63, the tasks are to move on from the only Quad 1 win on their resume, and get ready to face a team that will enter beaming with confidence in spite of their record.
“Florida State is a weird team because they switch everything, and that’s something you’re not really used to,” UNC senior forward Armando Bacot said following Saturday’s win. “They just got a big win (Saturday). We’ve just got to flush this game out and start getting in that mode we’ve got a game (Monday).”
The FSU team UNC will face trailed No. 13 Miami on the road Saturday by 25 points early in the second half, but managed to storm back and beat the Hurricanes on a shot by Matthew Cleveland at the buzzer. As wild as that is, considering the Seminoles went into the game having dropped its previous four games and seven of its previous eight makes the result more mind-numbing.
That is also why the Heels need to be even more cautious of the team they will face. Add dealing with a hint of prosperity, a box Carolina hasn’t always checked this season, and perhaps the most important component to UNC (18-11, 10-8 ACC) notching a win at Tucker Center is how it handles late night Saturday through Monday evening before tipoff.
If Caleb Love’s words minutes after the UVA game is any indication, the Heels started turning the page not long after dispatching the Wahoos.
“Right now,” the junior guard replied to a question asking when they will sift focus on the Seminoles. “We got the win, and we’re happy to win, but we’ve got a quick turnaround, but we’ll shift to Florida State (now).”
Part of that process was to quickly reprocess their bodies, a reason the players had “rebuild shakes” immediately after the game, like they do with quick turnarounds in the postseason. Junior forward Puff Johnson said getting ready for FSU (9-20, 7-11) began with prepping “our bodies,” and being dialed in for Sunday’s practice before the team flew to Florida.
As for dealing with prosperity, Bacot said now is the time to quickly detach from performances, especially with the Heels boxing themselves into a corner with respect to the big dance.
“We’re just taking everything step by step and trying to stack these Ws up,” he said, in between sips on his shake.
And that’s what Monday comes down to: stacking another win. That is the only thing that matters at this point, and it appears the Heels know it.