CHAPEL HILL – Some chatter in the media room before North Carolina’s game versus No. 6 Virginia on Saturday night at the Smith Center centered around this question: What is the tougher game for the Tar Heels; UVA or Monday night at Florida State?

An interesting question for sure, especially given that FSU hasn’t been its usual self this season amidst a flurry of injuries and some players not progressing as expected.

The conclusion was that if the Heels beat the Cavaliers, the quick turnaround and trip to Tallahassee would reveal as much about them as any game or stretch this season. And now that Carolina beat the Wahoos, 71-63, the tasks are to move on from the only Quad 1 win on their resume, and get ready to face a team that will enter beaming with confidence in spite of their record.

“Florida State is a weird team because they switch everything, and that’s something you’re not really used to,” UNC senior forward Armando Bacot said following Saturday’s win. “They just got a big win (Saturday). We’ve just got to flush this game out and start getting in that mode we’ve got a game (Monday).”

The FSU team UNC will face trailed No. 13 Miami on the road Saturday by 25 points early in the second half, but managed to storm back and beat the Hurricanes on a shot by Matthew Cleveland at the buzzer. As wild as that is, considering the Seminoles went into the game having dropped its previous four games and seven of its previous eight makes the result more mind-numbing.