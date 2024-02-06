CHAPEL HILL – Was North Carolina’s performance in beating Duke on Saturday night next-level stuff?

Did it show the Tar Heels have entered a room that only comprises teams with legitimate Monday-night-in-April aspirations?

The Heels certainly believe so.

“We’re one of the best teams in the country, and we can play with anybody,” junior forward Harrison Ingram said after the Heels’ 93-84 win over the Blue Devils at the Smith Center. “Whether it’s down low, whether it’s threes, whether it’s guarding or playing full court defense, taking care of the ball, making our free throws. At the end of the day… we can play however everybody wants.”

The Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1 ACC) have displayed their team-wide versatility throughout the season. That had become an understood quality a month ago. What hadn’t yet revealed itself was if they truly have players that can complement RJ Davis’ scoring on a fairly high level. Certainly not to where cutting down the nets could be in their future.

Armando Bacot hadn’t been getting many touches of late, Ingram hadn’t totaled more than 13 points in a game in eight weeks, and Cormac Ryan’s inconsistent shooting meant there were no offensive guarantees with him.

Against the seventh-ranked Devils, however, Bacot exploded for his best game of the season, pouring in 25 points, snaring 10 rebounds, and delivering five assists. He had just 29 points on only 24 shot attempts over Carolina’s previous four games combined.

Ingram went for 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocked shots, and a boat load of energy, hustle and grit. Plus, smiles, screams, and a little bit of show.

With Duke locking up Davis, keeping the ACC’s leading scorer from getting many comfortable touches, Carolina had to find another way, and it did. Davis entered having led UNC in scoring in 17 of its 21 games, but Saturday, he went a span of 23:23 without hitting a field goal. Yet in the meantime, the rest of the Heels scored 19 consecutive buckets.